Red Sox Named 'Very Early Favorites' For Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
There was some pretty major news across Major League Baseball on Tuesday morning.
The Toronto Blue Jays and superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have been discussing a contract extension. There was a deadline for Spring Training to get a deal done, but it was announced on Tuesday that they were unable to do so, as shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays did not reach an agreement on a contract extension before his Monday-night deadline." Passan said. "Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said he does not plan to negotiate a potential contract extension in-season, paving the way for him to reach free agency in November."
This is a seismic update. Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto were the top two free agents in baseball over the last two years. Guerrero will be on a similar level next offseason and the Boston Red Sox already have been speculated as a potential fit. It's obviously far too early to know what will happen with the 25-year-old star, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman called Boston "very early favorites" to land him.
"(Very) early favorites to land Vlad Jr. this winter: 1. Red Sox 2. (New York Mets) (assuming Pete Alonso opts out) 3. (New York Yankees)," Heyman said.
This is going to be a topic that follows Boston all season. Guerrero is a generational talent who will be available on the open market next offseason. The Red Sox were willing to pay Soto. What about Guerrero?
