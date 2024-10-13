Beloved Red Sox Flamethrower Projected To Get $55 Million Contract
One former member of the Boston Red Sox certainly is going to cash in this winter.
The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason is still in full swing. The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will face off in the American League Championship Series, and the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will square off in the National League Championship Series.
One of these four teams will end up winning the World Series over the next few weeks.
Once that ends, though, we can turn our focus to free agency. That is where some serious star power will be available and possibly on the move. There will be some superstars available who could change teams and even change the landscape of the league in some cases.
New York Yankees star Juan Soto and Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes are the two players to watch the most with free agency approaching. They aren’t the only important pieces that will be available, though.
At least one former Red Sox All-Star and World Series champion likely will be available on the open market. Former Red Sox star Nathan Eovaldi currently calls the Texas Rangers home but that may not be the case for much longer.
Eovaldi has the chance to opt into a deal for the 2025 season, but the more likely outcome will be that he will opt out and get paid more in free agency. The former Red Sox fireballer currently is projected to get a deal worth $55 million over two years, according to Spotrac.
If Eovaldi does indeed opt out, he will be a hot commodity on the open market. He is a big-game pitcher who has had a lot of success in the postseason. Any contender would be lucky to have him. Even Boston could make sense as a landing spot in free agency. He has the chance to enter free agency and certainly should.
