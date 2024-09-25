Beloved Red Sox Free Agent Projected To Earn Surprising Amount
The Boston Red Sox have some decisions to make over the next few months.
Boston will look for ways to improve the club heading into the 2025 Major League Baseball season, and this will lead to additions of some sort this winter. On top of this, the Red Sox will have to decide whether or not to hold on to some of their own free agents.
One player who will be hitting free agency is veteran starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. The fiery hurler has been with the Red Sox since 2020 but will be a free agent, and it's unclear if he will be back in town. He has been a consistent piece for Boston over the years, but there's a chance he won't be back in town. Pivetta likely will have plenty of suitors this winter and is projected to receive a deal worth $27 million over two years by Spotrac.
That price tag certainly is one that the Red Sox could afford. While this is the case, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Red Sox attempt to go in another direction, at least initially. Boston could use another front-of-the-rotation starting pitcher and already has been mentioned with the likes of Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried.
Those three likely will be the top pitchers on the open market, but there will be plenty of competition. If the Red Sox could land one of them, then they likely won't bring Pivetta back. But if they are unable to bring in an ace, maybe it would make sense to bring Pivetta back.
