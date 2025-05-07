Beloved Red Sox Star Shares He Didn’t Want To Leave For Yankees
The Boston Red Sox had a lot of fan-favorites over the years.
This isn’t too shocking, especially with the amount of games the team has won. The Red Sox haven’t started off the 2025 season as they have hoped, but, this is one of the winningest baseball organizations in recent memory. Boston has won four World Series titles since 2004. The 2004 team broke the Curse of the Bambino and one of the guys that played a huge role and that is former outfielder Johnny Damon.
There was a time in which he wasn’t very popular among Red Sox fans as once he left the organization, he opted to join the rival New York Yankees. While this is the case, he joined NESN on Tuesday night and made it clear that he never wanted to leave the organization.
"It is so special," Damon said about being back in Boston. "Being a fan-favorite back in the day and never wanting to leave here, I just loved playing for the Red Sox. I know the business side of it, I'm just glad now that some people like me, some people don't. Loved and hated in both places."
It’s been many years. But, Damon surely can be forgiven at this point. Overall, he spent four seasons in Boston and was a huge part of that World Series-winning roster. He also earned two All-Star nods during his time in Boston. There was a time in which he wasn't loved in Boston while taking the field each night at Yankee Stadium, but that's in the past and he made it pretty clear he didn't want to leave.
