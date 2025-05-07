Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Gets Loud Statement From Journeyman
The Boston Red Sox haven’t had the start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season as they hoped.
Boston dropped the first game of a three-game set against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. With the loss, the Red Sox now have an unimpressive 18-19 record. With all of the additions to the offseason, this surely can’t be where the Red Sox expected to be.
While this is the case, there is a reason to have hope down in the minor leagues right now. The Red Sox have the No. 1 prospect in baseball just waiting for his first shot in the big leagues in outfielder Roman Anthony.
He’s young, but has looked like a superstar in the minors. One guy who has had the opportunity to see him work is newly-promoted first baseman Abraham Toro. He spoke about Anthony and shared a bold message about him, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"I don’t say this lightly — I think he’s the best minor league hitter I’ve ever seen," Toro said. “I think he can be an absolute star in MLB. It just shows what he’s doing...
"He’s patient. The way he’s hitting it the other way, he’s going to be a star one day...The thing that impressed me the most is you don’t see young guys going that often for power to the opposite field. And he stays there. And he’s not really trying to pull the ball. Whenever he does, it’s kind of like by accident.”
Now, if that isn’t a stamp of approval, we don’t know what is. The Red Sox could use a little boost right now. Why not give the kid a chance?
More MLB: Red Sox Have Two Reunion Candidates Right In Front Of Them