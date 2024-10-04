Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Insider Hints Boston Shouldn't Pursue $165 Million Star

Could the Red Sox pull off a blockbuster signing this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 9, 2021; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; A general view of the Houston Astros logo statue outside of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches prior to the spring training game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
There clearly will be some changes coming to the Boston Red Sox's lineup over the winter.

Boston's lineup had times last season where it looked great, but it was very lefty-heavy and wasn't sustainable. The Red Sox need to add some more firepower and specifically need to target at least one or two right-handed bats.

Because of this, Houston Astros impending free agent Alex Bregman has been floated as a fit on a few occasions. It did always seem like an odd fit, and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo threw cold water on the idea of Boston bringing the star slugger to town.

"It's October 3, but I will pre-emptively start with a side-eye on the emptying the bank for Alex Bregman (who has a .795 OPS in his last 2,252 OPS over five seasons) idea," Cotillo said. "Plus, you piss off Devers in the process. I get it creates balance, but I wouldn't do it."

Bregman has been one of the best third basemen in baseball throughout his time with the Astros. While his bat would be nice in the middle of the lineup, the defensive fit is tough. There has been speculation that he could move to second base, but the Red Sox also have a handful of second basemen already.

It's a fun idea to think about a superstar like Bregman coming to town, but it doesn't seem like a deal is realistic at this point with free agency quickly approaching and a big contract on the way. Bregman currently is projected to get a $165 million deal over six years.

