Blue Jays Deemed Favorites To Sign Red Sox $32 Million All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays made a big move for the bullpen on Friday. Could they make another?
Toronto had the 29th-ranked bullpen ERA in 2024 at 4.82 so it clearly needs some work. The Blue Jays made a big move on Friday as they landed former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Jeff Hoffman to a multi-year deal.
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Blue Jays add another big piece to the bullpen and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer called Toronto the "best fit" for former Boston Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen.
"Though things didn't end well for Kenley Jansen in Boston, he just keeps getting it done as an effective fireman in the ninth," Rymer said. "A career total of 447 saves can attest to that, and his trademark cutter still rates as one of the best in the game. Opposing batters hit just .215 against it last year.
"It's mostly been quiet in Jansen's corner of the market, but Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet connected the Blue Jays to him in December. The fit is almost too perfect. Toronto's bullpen ranked dead-last with minus-3.9 rWAR in 2024, and newcomers Yimi García and Nick Sandlin only do so much to move the needle in the right direction. For his part, Chad Green should only be a placeholder at closer."
Jansen spent the last two years in Boston after signing a two-year, $32 million deal. Rymer predicted that he will land a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason. Could that be with one of Boston's biggest rivals?
More MLB: Red Sox Projected As Top Landing Spot For 10-Time Gold Glove Winner