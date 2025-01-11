Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Projected As Top Landing Spot For 10-Time Gold Glove Winner

Who will the Red Sox add this offseason to help the offense?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are going to keep being linked to St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado until the day that he is traded.

There is too much smoke to avoid the conversation and he would be a great pickup in the right deal for Boston. He would provide the Red Sox with the right-handed bat the team needs. He also would significantly improve the team’s defense which shouldn’t be underscored. Boston’s defense has been a real detriment over the last few years.

Adding a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner absolutely could help get the team to the playoffs in 2025. 

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter made a list of the top possible landing spots for Arenado and unsurprisingly floated the Red Sox as the top option.

“Earlier this week, Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote: ‘Multiple league sources indicate the Red Sox represent Arenado's last chance to get dealt before the 2025 season,’” Reuter said. “That may be the case right now, but the ever-changing nature of the offseason market means things could still change once more free-agency dominos fall. However, it's still reason enough to pencil Boston in at No. 1 here.

“The Red Sox would need to sell Rafael Devers on shifting to designated hitter, or revisit the idea of trading Triston Casas for starting pitching help so they can shift him across the diamond to first base. It still feels like the Red Sox are one big move away from being finished with their offseason.”

There’s been rumors that Arenado is interested in Boston. There also have been rumors that the Red Sox are interested in him. If the Red Sox don’t sign Alex Bregman, it seems like a no-brainer that the team should then get Arenado.

More MLB: Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Seen As 'Win-Win' Option For Yankees

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News