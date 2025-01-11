Red Sox Projected As Top Landing Spot For 10-Time Gold Glove Winner
The Boston Red Sox are going to keep being linked to St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado until the day that he is traded.
There is too much smoke to avoid the conversation and he would be a great pickup in the right deal for Boston. He would provide the Red Sox with the right-handed bat the team needs. He also would significantly improve the team’s defense which shouldn’t be underscored. Boston’s defense has been a real detriment over the last few years.
Adding a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner absolutely could help get the team to the playoffs in 2025.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter made a list of the top possible landing spots for Arenado and unsurprisingly floated the Red Sox as the top option.
“Earlier this week, Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote: ‘Multiple league sources indicate the Red Sox represent Arenado's last chance to get dealt before the 2025 season,’” Reuter said. “That may be the case right now, but the ever-changing nature of the offseason market means things could still change once more free-agency dominos fall. However, it's still reason enough to pencil Boston in at No. 1 here.
“The Red Sox would need to sell Rafael Devers on shifting to designated hitter, or revisit the idea of trading Triston Casas for starting pitching help so they can shift him across the diamond to first base. It still feels like the Red Sox are one big move away from being finished with their offseason.”
There’s been rumors that Arenado is interested in Boston. There also have been rumors that the Red Sox are interested in him. If the Red Sox don’t sign Alex Bregman, it seems like a no-brainer that the team should then get Arenado.
