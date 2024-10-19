Blue Jays Projected $26 Million Vet Could Solve Big Problem For Red Sox
If the Boston Red Sox want to make it back to the playoffs in 2025 and maybe even make some noise, they clearly will need to fix some roster holes this winter.
One of the biggest that needs to be addressed certainly is the bullpen. Boston's bullpen held up well in the first half of the 2024 season, but the second half was a disaster bullpen-wise and arguably is the biggest reason why the team failed to earn a playoff spot.
Because of this, the Red Sox need to be looking for upgrades in free agency. Specifically, the Red Sox need a dependable, high-leverage lefty out in the bullpen.
One player who could solve this issue is former Toronto Blue Jays hurler Ryan Yarbrough. He began the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was traded to the Blue Jays this past summer. Overall, he finished the season with a very respectable 3.19 ERA across 44 outings to go along with a 65-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
He was at his best after joining the Blue Jays and had a 2.01 ERA in his final 12 appearances of the season.
Boston has plenty of familiarity with the veteran lefty after he spent the first five seasons in the division with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's someone the Red Sox easily could bring in and depend on out of the bullpen. He won't be that expensive and currently is projected to get a five-year deal worth just over $26 million.
The Red Sox should be all over a deal like that.
