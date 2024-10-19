Inside The Red Sox

Blue Jays Projected $26 Million Vet Could Solve Big Problem For Red Sox

Should the Red Sox go after the veteran lefty?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (35) pitches during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (35) pitches during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Boston Red Sox want to make it back to the playoffs in 2025 and maybe even make some noise, they clearly will need to fix some roster holes this winter.

One of the biggest that needs to be addressed certainly is the bullpen. Boston's bullpen held up well in the first half of the 2024 season, but the second half was a disaster bullpen-wise and arguably is the biggest reason why the team failed to earn a playoff spot.

Because of this, the Red Sox need to be looking for upgrades in free agency. Specifically, the Red Sox need a dependable, high-leverage lefty out in the bullpen.

One player who could solve this issue is former Toronto Blue Jays hurler Ryan Yarbrough. He began the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was traded to the Blue Jays this past summer. Overall, he finished the season with a very respectable 3.19 ERA across 44 outings to go along with a 65-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

He was at his best after joining the Blue Jays and had a 2.01 ERA in his final 12 appearances of the season.

Boston has plenty of familiarity with the veteran lefty after he spent the first five seasons in the division with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's someone the Red Sox easily could bring in and depend on out of the bullpen. He won't be that expensive and currently is projected to get a five-year deal worth just over $26 million.

The Red Sox should be all over a deal like that.

More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Offer 29-Year-Old Slugger Short-Term Deal

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News