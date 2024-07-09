Ex-Red Sox Fireballer Is Top Deadline Candidate; Should Boston Reunite?
The Boston Red Sox certainly will look different on August 1st.
Boston has been one of the most exciting teams in baseball over the last month and looks like it's going to make its way back to the playoffs this season.
The Red Sox have been fantastic lately and should get even better soon. Boston will get first baseman Triston Casas back soon and should look to add at the trade deadline. The rotation is a spot that needs a boost and an old friend could be available.
Former Red Sox fireballer Nathan Eovaldi was called the eighth-best player who could be moved this summer at the trade deadline by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"We'll see if the Rangers opt to sell instead of staying the course and hoping for a late surge," Anderson said. "If they do, it would make sense for them to listen to offers on their veteran starter collection. While Max Scherzer's salary might overly complicate a deal, we felt it was worth including Eovaldi. He's having another strong season, after which he's likely heading to free agency as a 34-year-old with a lot of past injury concerns to his name. He's already helped two teams win World Series -- can he complete the hat trick?"
Eovaldi was beloved in Boston and had arguably the best stretch of his big-league career. He joined the Rangers ahead of the 2023 season and if he is moved Boston should consider a reunion. Eovaldi has an impressive 3.10 ERA so far this season in 15 starts and immediately would be one of the Red Sox's top starters.
He will be a free agent at the end of the season so he could be a rental, but Boston also could afford to re-sign him if things worked out down the stretch.
Eovaldi already has had plenty of success in Boston. Why not run it back with the Red Sox looking like they are going to make it back to the playoffs?
