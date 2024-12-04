Blue Jays Urged To Pluck Projected $48M Star If He Leaves Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays are an interesting team to watch.
There has been a lot of chatter about the fact that the club won't be able to keep both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette around because they both will be hitting free agency at the end of the 2025 season. There have been trade rumors and yet the team was heavily involved in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes last year that reached $700 million.
The Blue Jays also still are involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes that reportedly has reached at least $600 million. Toronto seems like it has plenty of money and can afford to keep its guys around if it wants to.
Toronto clearly is looking for outfield help in the form of Soto. If the Blue Jays were to miss out on him, it would be logical to look at other available outfielders. Because of this, MLB Network's Jon Morosi suggested Toronto as a fit for former Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
"How about the team from his home and native land, the Toronto Blue Jays," Morosi said when asked about a landing spot for O'Neill. "I could really see him being an excellent fit for the Blue Jays assuming of course they don't already land Juan Soto."
O'Neill spent the 2024 campaign with Boston and clearly impressed to the tune of 31 home runs and 61 RBIs. There has been chatter about a possible return to Boston, but the Red Sox also are targeting Soto.
After his great year, O'Neill is projected to land a three-year $48 million deal this offseason. Either Boston or Toronto could afford that. If O'Neill does decide to leave Boston, hopefully he doesn't stay in the division.
More MLB: Red Sox Are 'Surprising Force' In $600M+ Sweepstakes For Yankees Star