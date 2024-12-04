Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Are 'Surprising Force' In $600M+ Sweepstakes For Yankees Star

Could the Red Sox pull off a franchise-altering move with the Yankees star?

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It certainly sounds like the Juan Soto sweepstakes will be ending in the not-so-distant future.

There has been a lot of chatter about Soto's plans with the Boston Red Sox mentioned often as a possible landing spot. This is surprising because initially it seemed like only the New York Yankees and New York Mets had a chance to bring him in.

Boston has surprised the baseball world and is legitimately involved in the action. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal even called the Red Sox a "surprising force" in the sweepstakes, although he did call the Mets the favorites for him.

"The Mets are widely regarded as the favorite for Soto, with many in the industry believing the team’s owner, Steve Cohen, will top any rival bid," Rosenthal said. "But the Yankees desperately want to keep Soto as a complement to Judge, and the Red Sox have emerged as a surprising force in the negotiations. The (Toronto Blue Jays) and (Los Angeles Dodgers) are considered longer shots, though the Jays were willing to match the Dodgers’ bid for Ohtani last offseason, and seem to be just as intently focused on Soto."

The Red Sox may not be the favorites for Soto in Rosenthal's eyes, but as long as he remains available, there's a chance Boston could shock us.

Boston clearly wants him badly to the point where it is willing to make a historic contract offer. We will find out soon if the feelings are reciprocated.

