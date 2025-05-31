Braves Get Petty, Pull Prank On Red Sox During Batting Practice
Atlanta Braves players made sure the Boston Red Sox didn’t enjoy batting practice too much on Friday.
Major League Baseball BP is usually a vibey experience, as players go through their comforting daily routines on the field to the sound of music blasting through a near-empty stadium.
But there was no music to be heard at Truist Park on Friday when the Red Sox took to the diamond for batting practice. Apparently, Braves players made sure the speakers were turned completely off as Boston warmed up, and a report from MLB.com’s Mark Bowman revealed why.
According to Bowman, the Braves — in turning off the music — were responding to the Red Sox not playing music for them when Atlanta took BP at Fenway Park a couple of weeks ago.
An eye for an eye, perhaps?
For what it’s worth, the tactic didn’t work. In fact, it may have severely backfired for the Braves, as two Red Sox players who haven’t been able to hit a beach ball lately — Trevor Story and Kristian Campbell — went a combined 3-for-8 on the evening with a home run (Story), fueling a much-needed 5-1 victory for Boston. Other hot hitters in the Red Sox lineup were Rafael Devers (2-for-4, two RBI), and Abraham Toro (3-for-4).
Maybe Boston should keep partaking in silent BP, even after leaving Atlanta.
Ultimately, though, you have to appreciate the gamesmanship from the Braves here. Surely, someone will follow up on Bowman’s report and find out why Fenway didn’t play music for the visiting Braves, who clearly didn’t forget the rude gesture.
Meanwhile, social media has already begun speculating that Red Sox castaway Alex Verdugo (now a Brave) was the mastermind behind the BP prank on Friday.
We may never get to the bottom of it.
