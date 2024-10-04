Inside The Red Sox

Braves Projected $149 Million Star Called Top-Tier Fit For Red Sox

Should the Red Sox target the Braves ace this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have the capital needed to land a big fish this winter.

That doesn't mean they have to target a Miami Marlin, but instead one of the top free agents available on the open market.

Boston isn't far from contending in the American League, and adding one more ace-level pitcher could put the club over the top. The Red Sox also could use a left-handed starter with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all right-handed.

Blake Snell has gotten most of the headlines heading into free agency, but he isn't the only top-tier left-handed pitcher who will be available this winter. Snell may have the biggest name, but Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried also will be out there and could be a very intriguing option for Boston. He currently is projected to get a deal worth $149 million over six years.

That is a deal Boston can afford and should be very interested in. CBS' Matt Geagan took a look at the roster and looked for ways to improve and suggested that Fried should be an option for Boston.

"Everyone in the rotation would be much better with a true ace leading the charge in the front," Geagan said. "(Craig Breslow) could throw money at the problem in free agency and try to convince the likes of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Jack Flaherty to come lead the staff. Or he would swing a trade for Chicago lefty Garrett Crochet or one of Seattle's many talented starting pitchers. However he does it, Breslow has to add an ace to this staff."

Fried has a career 3.07 ERA in eight seasons with Atlanta. He is a two-time All-Star and would fit in great with Boston.

More MLB: Red Sox Insider Hints Boston Shouldn't Pursue $165 Million Star

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News