Braves Projected $149 Million Star Called Top-Tier Fit For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have the capital needed to land a big fish this winter.
That doesn't mean they have to target a Miami Marlin, but instead one of the top free agents available on the open market.
Boston isn't far from contending in the American League, and adding one more ace-level pitcher could put the club over the top. The Red Sox also could use a left-handed starter with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all right-handed.
Blake Snell has gotten most of the headlines heading into free agency, but he isn't the only top-tier left-handed pitcher who will be available this winter. Snell may have the biggest name, but Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried also will be out there and could be a very intriguing option for Boston. He currently is projected to get a deal worth $149 million over six years.
That is a deal Boston can afford and should be very interested in. CBS' Matt Geagan took a look at the roster and looked for ways to improve and suggested that Fried should be an option for Boston.
"Everyone in the rotation would be much better with a true ace leading the charge in the front," Geagan said. "(Craig Breslow) could throw money at the problem in free agency and try to convince the likes of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Jack Flaherty to come lead the staff. Or he would swing a trade for Chicago lefty Garrett Crochet or one of Seattle's many talented starting pitchers. However he does it, Breslow has to add an ace to this staff."
Fried has a career 3.07 ERA in eight seasons with Atlanta. He is a two-time All-Star and would fit in great with Boston.
