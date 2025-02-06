Red Sox Blockbuster Idea Called Something Boston Fans 'Dream' About
There's a lot of smoke around the Boston Red Sox right now.
Boston hasn't added a top-tier bat to the middle of the lineup although it seems like the team's most obvious need. The Red Sox have been tied to two different players throughout the offseason so far: Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado.
Bregman remains a free agent and Arenado remains available on the trade block. It would be nice if either were to come to Boston, but there has been a lot of chatter about Arenado over the last few days. Boston and St. Louis reportedly have had some trade discussions recently involving the future Hall of Famer.
MLB Network's Matt Vasgersian weighed in on the chatter and clearly likes the idea. He said a trade like this could be something Boston fans "dream" of.
"Raffy Devers would likely move somewhere (like) first base," Vasgersian said. "Triston Casas would move somewhere (like) DH. I think it would evolve from lineup to lineup, day-to-day, series to series. It would give Alex Cora a big new weapon and it's really something to dream on if you're a Boston Red Sox fan."
It's not hard to see why he would be a good fit. Arenado is one of the best third basemen in baseball history and even if his power hasn't been the same over the last few years, he's still a significant defensive upgrade. His bat could play at Fenway Park better than in St. Louis. Plus, he's under contract for three years rather. It would cost more to bring Bregman to town. A move makes sense, but what happens with Devers and Casas?
