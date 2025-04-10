Could Red Sox Fix 'Clear Need' With Old Friend, Boston Champion?
The Boston Red Sox have recently gotten both good and bad news on the injury front.
On the positive side, both Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito has been progressing through rehab starts in the minor leagues and should be back with the team this month barring any setbacks. That's really good. Boston's rotation clearly hasn't been exactly what the team thought it would be to kick off the season, but these two will help in the near future.
On the negative side, Boston recently lost catcher Connor Wong due to a fracture in the pinky area of his left hand. He was hit on the hand by George Springer's bat and was called for catchers interference. It's an unfortunate injury and at this time no timetable for a return has been shared by the team. Manager Alex Cora did say he was told it was the "best-case scenario," for this type of injury, though.
While this is the case, there has already been chatter about how the team could add to the catcher positioin in the short term if the team saw fit. Currently, Carlos Narváez and Blake Sabol are with the team in the majors.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made a list of "clear needs" for 10 teams with possible trade candidates to fix the issues on Thursday. For Boston, they mentioned the catcher position and one guy they floated as a hypothetical candidate to fix the issue is old friend Christian Vázquez.
"Potential Solutions: Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Christian Vázquez," Miller said. "Neither Contreras brother would come cheap, particularly William, who has a $12 million club option for next season plus one more year of arbitration eligibility in 2027. Even if Milwaukee drops out of the picture completely, it will be reluctant to move one of its best hitters.
"Willson is more gettable with the (St. Louis Cardinals) possibly headed for a total rebuild, but he's also making $18 million this season, $18 million next season, $18.5 million in 2027 and has a $17.5 million club option or $5 million buyout for 2028. Boston certainly brings in enough revenue to make that happen, but it may well decide against it."
Vázquez has appeared in eight games so far this season for the Minnesota Twins and is slashing .105/.150/.211. That obviously isn't great but, could that make him expendable for Minnesota?
