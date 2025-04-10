Red Sox $19 Million Man's Path To Boston Starting To Get Clearer
It's been a long road for Lucas Giolito since he signed with the Boston Red Sox last offseason.
He was the team's biggest free agent addition last year after landing a two-year, $38.5 million deal but he was unable to take the mound with the club due to an elbow injury. He picked up the $19 million option for 2025 and has been working hard over the last year to get back. He unfortunately suffered a hamstring setback in Spring Training.
It slowed him down in camp and he began the 2025 Major League Baseball season on the Injured List. He's currently on the Injured List still, but things are trending in the right direction. He made a rehab start on Wednesday with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run, three base hits, walked three batters, and struck out three. He's made two appearances in the minors this season and has a 1.59 ERA while allowing just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
He's not going to be pitching at Fenway Park tomorrow or anything like that, but he's finally almost back. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared an update about him on Wednesday and shared that it seems like the team is leaning toward giving Giolito one or two more outings in the minors which could push his team debut to around April 21st.
"It’s uncertain what the next steps will be for each pitcher after their third outings," Cotillo said. "It seems like the Red Sox are leaning toward both Bello and Giolito taking the ball in the minors a fourth time before being activated. That would place their season debuts around Marathon Monday (April 21)."
Boston's depth has been tested early on this season, but reinforcements are coming. It's been a long road, but there is light at the end of the tunnel for Giolito.
