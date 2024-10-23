Could Red Sox 'Salary Dump' Injury-Plagued $140 Million Superstar To Braves?
If the Boston Red Sox have one contractual regret from the last half-decade, it's likely the huge deal they gave shortstop Trevor Story.
It's an unfortunate scenario because Story has been injured repeatedly ever since he signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2022 season. However, the fact remains that Story has only played about a third of Boston's games since signing, and he hasn't been particularly good in those games, either.
Boston is still planning to have Story open the 2025 season as their starting shortstop after he miraculously returned from his fractured shoulder to play in the big leagues in September. But what if they could instead find a trade partner to take on the rest of that albatross contract?
One Atlanta Braves enthusiast believes Story could be worth the injury risk for his team. Bailey Freeman (better known by his YouTube channel name, Foolish Baseball), suggested that the Braves should make an offer to the Red Sox to assume most or all of Story's contract to take over their shortstop role.
"Braves offseason take: they should call up the Red Sox and arrange a Trevor Story salary dump," Freeman said on X.
When asked by another user in the replies what the Red Sox would get in return, Freeman responded, "that's the best part! nothing!"
In theory, the Red Sox should be thrilled to get out from under the remainder of Story's contract, which guarantees another $72.5 million through the end of 2026. Unlike Sale, who had performed well when healthy, Story wouldn't warrant any sort of legitimate prospect capital in return.
However, if there's anyone the Red Sox would be wary about trading Story to, it would certainly be the Braves. Chris Sale's complete reversal of fortune in Atlanta was one of the most embarrassing parts of the Red Sox's season, and if the same happened for Story, Boston's reputation among veteran players could take a hit.
The Red Sox should be willing to take risks this winter, so any and all calls for Story would be worth hearing out. But if the Braves were the only team to call, the Red Sox would have to think long and hard about what Atlanta might know that they're missing.
