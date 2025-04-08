Could Red Sox Trade For $7.75 Million Padres Star To Pair With Garrett Crochet?
The 2025 season is already back on track for the Boston Red Sox, but the starting pitching remains at least a mild concern.
Garrett Crochet looks to be as advertised through two starts in Boston, but the rest of the rotation has been less than awe-inspiring. Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler have struggled, while injuries have already forced Boston to use unexpected names Sean Newcomb and Hunter Dobbins.
Reinforcements are still coming in the form of Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford. But if early trends become a larger issue, the Red Sox could be in the market for another rotation upgrade by the 2025 trade deadline.
To that end, one baseball writer is suggesting that the Red Sox could pursue a blockbuster for a San Diego Padres star,
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker wrote that the Red Sox could be an ideal trade fit for Padres impending free agent Michael King if San Diego somehow falls out of the playoff hunt after their 8-2 start.
"If Walker Buehler's production is any indication, more pitching will be needed for Boston," Zucker opined. "The team already made its big move for the rotation by landing Garrett Crochet and then giving him a $170 million extension, so the odds they go for another proven No. 1 or 2 starter are probably low.
"The Red Sox could be another candidate for (Brandon) Woodruff or even King because the cost, in terms of raw dollars and trade assets, for either is going to be less than with (Dylan) Cease." ]
Last season was King's first as a starter, and he was brilliant. He put up a 2.95 ERA and struck out 201 batters in 173 2/3 innings pitched, following it up with 14 K's in 7 2/3 innings to start this season. Plus, he's only making $7.75 million this year.
The upside of trading for King, aside from the fact that he's proving to be a stud, is that he wouldn't add much at all to the payroll unless the Red Sox chose to extend him. The downside is that they'd likely have to deplete their farm system a good deal more than they already have for just a handful of starts, plus the playoffs.
Ultimately, the best guess here is that the Padres will remain in the playoff hunt and the Red Sox will have to look elsewhere. But it's worth keeping King in mind as a high-end target if disaster somehow strikes San Diego.
