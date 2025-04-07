Rumored Red Sox Target Inks $500 Million Extension To Remain With Rival Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox fans may have dared to dream that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be their team's first baseman someday, but that dream is all but shattered.
Guerrero, the 26-year-old four-time All-Star, was starting his final season before free agency in 2025. The righty slugger has always mashed at Fenway Park, and there had even been reports that he was telling family and friends he "would love" to play in Boston someday.
However, the Toronto Blue Jays stepped up in a major way to secure the long-term contract they sought with their franchise player before he could hit free agency, even after finishing in last place in 2024 and missing Guerrero's initial February deadline to get an extension hammered out.
Just after midnight on Monday morning, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Guerrero and the Blue Jays were in agreement on a 14-year, $500 million extension with no deferments. The Red Sox will be seeing Guerrero for many, many years to come.
In fact, that starts on Monday, as the Blue Jays travel to Fenway Park to open a four-game series.
There are several potential impacts on Boston from the Guerrero deal, the most notable of which is that Triston Casas now remains the Red Sox's first baseman of the future. There may still be thoughts of trading Casas, but it's less likely when the best young player at his position is now no longer available.
The Red Sox also have to feel as if they got a bargain by locking up their own young slugger, Rafael Devers, when they did. Devers' $313.5 million extension runs through his age-36 season, while Guerrero will be on the Blue Jays' payroll until he turns 40. Plus, Devers' deal includes $75 million in deferred money, while Guerrero's includes none.
The Blue Jays may still have work to do to build a contender, but losing Guerrero in free agency could have been catastrophic. While others, like shortstop Bo Bichette, may be on their way out as a result of the Guerrero contract, the Red Sox still have a very tough out to get for the next 14 seasons.
More MLB: Is Rafael Devers' Slump Over? Red Sox Star Crushes First Home Run Of 2025 Season