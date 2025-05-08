Could Red Sox Trade For Cardinals' $87.5 Million Slugger To Replace Triston Casas?
The Boston Red Sox got bitten by the injury bug where they could least afford it, and now it's time to scramble.
First baseman Triston Casas tore the patellar tendon in his left knee on Friday night, putting him out of commission for the season. Not only was it a gut-wrenching injury, but it left the Red Sox without a starter at the one position on the field where they didn't have a particularly exciting backup option.
While Romy González and Triple-A call-up Abraham Toro will get the starts at first for now, the Red Sox will almost definitely need a long-term plan that gives their offense a higher ceiling. Many have hoped that the team might consider Rafael Devers for the spot, or even that Devers would volunteer, but there's been no indication that such a move is on the table.
However, the Red Sox have also shown that they're all-in on 2025 and are willing to make a blockbuster trade. Perhaps the St. Louis Cardinals will provide them the opportunity to do so again in an effort to replace Casas.
The Cardinals are in a semi-rebuild, and they have an expensive first baseman blocking younger players from getting a shot at the position. Could Willson Contreras, whose $87.5 million contract runs through 2027, be a trade deadline fit for the Red Sox?
Contreras, 32, is playing first base on a full-time basis for the first time this season, and after getting off to a dreadful start, he's been on fire for the last two weeks. In 16 games since Apr. 20, he's gone 22-for-57 (.386) with four home runs and 12 RBI, raising his season OPS from .452 to .730.
There was all sorts of rampant speculation about a trade between the Red Sox and Cardinals all offseason, and Boston appeared ready to acquire third baseman Nolan Arenado if they didn't win the Alex Bregman free agency sweepstakes.
Though there's been less chatter about Contreras being available, the facts are that his contract isn't aging well and even if he keeps hitting, he doesn't really meet their window of future playoff contention.
St. Louis might as well get something for Contreras while they can. And the Red Sox's need for first base production might be desperate enough by the trade deadline to make a compelling offer.
More MLB: Red Sox Fan Favorite, Former MVP Details Recruitment Pitch To Alex Bregman