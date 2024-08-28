Could This Red Sox 'Biggest Strength' Be The Key To Boston's Next World Series?
The Boston Red Sox are approaching a crossroads.
After back-to-back last-place finishes in 2022 and 2023, there was legitimate cause for excitement throughout much of the 2024 season. But after a recent stretch of five losses in four days, the Red Sox's playoff odds have dipped below 20%.
Though it's nothing compared to the 86-year drought the previous generation experienced, the days of the 2018 World Series team are starting to feel pretty far in the rearview. Red Sox fans are rightfully wondering where the next championship will come from, and what will drive that success.
Though there is no guarantee the Red Sox win it all, or even make the playoffs, in years to come, it does appear that an identity is beginning to form.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named his "biggest strengths" for each of the 30 MLB organizations, saying that the Red Sox "cranking out young players" was the best thing Boston has going for it right now.
"The Red Sox should feel pretty good about Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, (Connor) Wong and David Hamilton," Rymer said. "All seven are in their 20s and controlled through at least 2028."
Boston has seen huge steps forward from Duran and Abreu this season, and Devers seems poised to rack up Silver Slugger awards as long as he stays at third base. Casas, too, has been one of the best-hitting first basemen in the game whenever he's been healthy since the midpoint of last season.
Rymer doesn't even mention the next wave of position player talent at the Red Sox's disposal, but it's nearly arrived as well. Potential stars Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Kyle Teel, and Marcelo Mayer are all one step away from the big leagues in Triple-A.
There is no question that the Red Sox have become a powerhouse in churning out homegrown position players through the years. Before the current group, it was Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts, and Mookie Betts.
In terms of young position player cores, the Red Sox have few peers around the game of baseball right now. One happens to be in their division, however, as the Baltimore Orioles have had players littered across the Rookie of the Year ballots for three years running.
Can this current crop of homegrown Sox bring the next title to Boston? They'll need to be supplemented heavily with a quality pitching staff, but the early returns are starting to look promising.
