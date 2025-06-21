Craig Breslow's Enemies Inside Red Sox Org 'Plotting Against Him', Per Report
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is facing mounting scrutiny.
Breslow's roster management is under fire from many fans, most notably concerning the recent blockbuster trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
Unhappiness with Breslow also reportedly exists within the Red Sox organization, per a new report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
According to Passan, Breslow's leadership style and reliance on analytics have alienated some longtime employees, creating a fractured front office environment.
Passan wrote this week that Breslow's circle has grown small since the CBO made a large number of firings in the organization last season to re-structure things under his vision.
“Since the cuts, Breslow's circle of trust has been small and his reliance on the team's analytical model heavy, according to sources, leaving some longtime employees embittered," Passan wrote.
"Breslow loyalists fear the consequences of that, with one saying: ‘There are definitely turncoats internally plotting against Bres.’”
If Passan's reporting is accurate, Breslow’s aggressive restructuring has sparked resentment. In 2024, he oversaw the dismissal of around 50 staff members, with the professional scouting department hit particularly hard.
The Devers trade, in which Boston sent the three-time All-Star and franchise cornerstone to San Francisco for pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison, plus prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello, has been a lightning rod for criticism.
Devers, who signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract in 2023, was a fan favorite and a key part of the Red Sox’s identity. His reluctance to switch from third base to designated hitter, and later to first base after Triston Casas’ season-ending injury, reportedly led to a strained relationship with Breslow and other members of Boston's management.
Devers’ comments criticizing the front office’s communication, coupled with Breslow’s decision to trade him midseason after a sweep of the Yankees, only further fueled perceptions of dysfunction.
Another notable incident involved the firing of scouting supervisor Carl Moesche, who reportedly insulted Breslow on a Zoom call, has further exposed Breslow to criticism.
With “turncoats” reportedly plotting against him, Breslow can't be the most comfortable CBO in baseball at the moment.
