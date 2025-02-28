David Ortiz Spells Out Lofty Expectations For Red Sox's 2025 Season
The Boston Red Sox are starving to play postseason baseball. And no one knows what that feels like better than franchise icon David Ortiz.
The Hall of Fame designated hitter was one of the most clutch players in the history of October baseball during his Red Sox career. His resume includes a handful of walk-offs, a dramatic game-tying grand slam, and a World Series Most Valuable Player Award.
Now, after three straight years of playoff disappointment, the Red Sox believe they finally have the roster to make it back to the playoffs, where they rightfully believe they belong, thanks to the standards set by past stars like Ortiz.
It seems as though the moves Boston made to put themselves back in playoff position also have the former slugger's approval.
During an interview on Friday with NESN's Tom Caron, Ortiz spelled out why he felt this season was different than the last few, while signaling that he believed a return to October baseball was in the cards.
"I think so," Ortiz said when asked if he believed the Red Sox were a playoff team. "I'll tell you, I always believe in teams that have good pitching. When you have good pitching, you can slow down offense, and you don't need a whole lot of offense to be able to win games.
"I think we're back on track with the pitching that we have this year."
Ortiz also strongly approved of the acquisition of two-time All-Star Alex Bregman, even as uncertainty continues about whether the latter will play third base in place of longtime starter Rafael Devers.
"You have Rafael Devers over there, who has been our third baseman for a long time, and then you have another great third baseman like Bregman," Ortiz said. "You need to have both of them in the lineup. Hopefully the organization and the players get to be on the same page."
If Big Papi approves, it's likely most fans will as well. And in less than a month, the Red Sox will finally take the field for Opening Day with the highest expectations they've had for a season in more than half a decade.
