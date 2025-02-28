Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Drops 4-Word Remark About Huge Spring Training Performance
Thursday was a banner day for Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer.
The 22-year-old shortstop, who was Boston's first-round pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft (number four overall), had almost become a forgotten man in Boston's system. But with a 3-for-3 day in the Red Sox's spring training win over the Detroit Tigers, he made himself impossible to forget.
Mayer roped an RBI triple off Tigers star Jack Flaherty in the first inning, then added a single and a two-run home run off another big-leaguer, Kenta Maeda before coming out of the game. Had he gotten one more at-bat, he would've only needed a double to complete the cycle.
It was an important spring for Mayer, who saw his season cut short by injury in 2024 for the second-straight year. He still hasn't played a game yet at Triple-A, so making the big-league roster out of spring training is unlikely, but he's making sure he won't get lost in the shuffle.
After his big day, Mayer made sure not to get too high when asked about his performance.
"It was a good time," Mayer said, per Rob Bradford of WEEI. "I try to not give anybody too much credit. I just like to compete. The better the pitcher the more I like to compete against him. I just try and stay in the moment.
"Obviously those are really good arms out there, both guys. They have had long, successful careers. But to me it’s just baseball. They have to throw it over the plate and I have to hit it."
While Mayer had played well when healthy, his injuries, combined with the excellence of Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, dropped him to third place in most sites' Red Sox prospect rankings. But with a 5-for-11 performance in spring training thus far, Mayer is reminding everyone why he was once considered the easy number one.
Whenever Mayer gets his chance to make the big-league roster, it's becoming clear that he'll be ready for the moment. The question is how early in the season the Red Sox are willing to give him that chance.
More MLB: Red Sox Starter Lucas Giolito Sets Record Straight About 2025 Contract Year