Red Sox Beat Yankees In Bidding War For Triston Casas Replacement
The Boston Red Sox recently had to make a change in the infield.
Boston lost first baseman Triston Casas to a serious knee injury and it seems likely at this moment that he's not going to be back this year. We'll see what happens, but he's dealing with a ruptured patellar tendon. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo called the injury "almost certainly season-ending."
"Casas has a ruptured patellar tendon but comprehensive imaging did not reveal any other damage in the knee. It is almost certainly season-ending," Cotillo said.
The team announced a handful of moves in response, including the promotion of infielder Abraham Toro to the big leagues. He's a seven-year big league veteran and has spent time with the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Athletics, and now the Red Sox.
He landed with the Red Sox this past offseason and certainly could quickly become a fan-favorite for the organization. Hopefully, things will go well on the field for him. But, one thing that already should put him in Boston's good graces is the fact that he choose to join the Red Sox over signing with the New York Yankees, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Recently called up Abraham Toro said he had offers from two teams in the offseason: the Red Sox and Yankees. He picked the Red Sox," Bradford shared.
If there was a player for a Red Sox fan to root for, it would be one who opted to join the organization rather than linking up with the team's biggest rival.
