Dodgers $12 Million World Series Hero Is 'Prime Candidate' For Red Sox, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox would very much like to get back to the World Series soon. Perhaps they can accelerate the process by signing someone who was just there.
The Los Angeles Dodgers proved to be the class of Major League Baseball in 2024, and their bullpen was a major reason for their success. From shutting out the San Diego Padres in back-to-back games to silencing the New York Yankees after they had a 5-0 lead, there was nothing the Dodger bullpen couldn't accomplish in October.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox had a pitiful bullpen this season, especially after the All-Star break, when they plummeted from a Wild Card spot to five games out of the mix. Signing at least one veteran high-leverage reliever is a no-brainer for Boston this winter
Blake Treinen of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had some heroic moments during the World Series run, is a natural candidate for any team seeking shutdown bullpen arms. Recently, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic called Treinen a "prime candidate" for the Red Sox in free agency.
"Treinen missed much of 2022 and all of 2023 with injuries and then got hit with a line drive in spring training and missed the first month of the season with two fractured ribs. But once he returned in May, he was one of the Dodgers most reliable relievers. His 30.4 percent strikeout rate was his best since 2018," McCaffrey said.
"He’ll turn 37 in June and did miss a few weeks in August with hip inflammation, so there’s risk with age and injuries, but he could be a prime candidate to strengthen the Red Sox bullpen."
This season, Treinen threw 46 2/3 innings, his most since 2021, and dominated the opposition to the tune of a 1.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts. His turbo sinker and slider are one of the most effective two-pitch mixes in the entire sport, helping him hold opposing hitters under a .200 batting average.
Treinen is currently projected for a one-year, $12 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic, which seems like the standard market price for an aging All-Star nowadays. The Red Sox, if given the opportunity, would be wise to pay it without a second thought.
