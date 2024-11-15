Why $64 Million All-Star Reliever May Be 'Too Risky' For Red Sox, Per Insider
While the Boston Red Sox are all caught up in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, they can't forget to make calls to improve their lackluster bullpen.
Boston finished dead last in reliever ERA after the All-Star break in 2024, and reliable veterans Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin are both likely to depart in free agency. If the Red Sox want to contend in 2025, they'll need to add at least one reliable high-leverage arm on the open market this winter.
Tanner Scott of the San Diego Padres has quietly been baseball's second-most dominant reliever (trailing the Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase) since the start of 2023. He's posted a 2.04 ERA in 150 innings during that stretch, striking out 188 batters while allowing only 98 hits.
One might rightfully think the Red Sox would jump at the chance to add such a dominant arm to their bullpen for next season. However, one insider believes Scott may not be the right fit for Boston due to one simple factor: money.
Jen McCaffrey of the Athletic recently speculated that the Red Sox might consider a four-year contract for Scott "too risky," forcing them to consider other options on the relief pitching market.
"As a lefty, Scott adds another missing element to the Red Sox bullpen mix and he’s been equally good at getting lefties and righties out. His strong season, during which he split time between Miami and San Diego, means he’s due for a big contract," McCaffrey said.
"Typically four-year deals for relievers don’t age well, so the Red Sox might consider the length too risky and pivot to finding a strong reliever on a shorter deal but Scott is widely considered the best reliever available."
Scott is 30, and Tim Britton of The Athletic currently projects that he will receive a four-year, $64 million contract. That wouldn't challenge relief pitcher contract records set by Edwin Díaz and Josh Hader in recent years, but it would still make Scott a very rich man.
The Red Sox have been cautious about not only how they spend, but who they spend it on. They prefer to give long-term contracts to younger players, but relief pitchers are a different case study. Their decision on Scott really could go either way.
