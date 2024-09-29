Dodgers $73 Million All-Star Could Fit Red Sox On One Condition
The Boston Red Sox clearly need to add some right-handed pop to the middle of the lineup this winter.
Boston's lineup has been very lefty-dependent this season. The Red Sox's offense dealt with a handful of injuries, but there were questions for the club heading into the season. Boston opted not to add another righty after losing Justin Turner in free agency.
It seems like a near necessity at this point for the Red Sox to add a righty to the lineup this winter. But this also could mean that changes are coming. There already has been some speculation that the Red Sox could look to move Masataka Yoshida in a trade. If that were to happen, it would open the door to an addition in free agency.
Whether it's Yoshida or one of the lefty outfielders, it seems like a trade needs to be made to open the door for a signing. If they do make a move of this nature, then a deal with right-handed slugger Teoscar Hernández could make sense.
The Red Sox showed interest in him last year but didn't get a deal done. He ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers but will be a free agent once again. He's projected to get a deal worth $73 million over three years which is affordable for Boston.
He's someone who could balance the lineup as a designated hitter or outfielder if there is a trade. He was an All-Star this season with Los Angeles and has 33 home runs and 99 RBIs while hitting .270. That type of production is what Boston needs.
