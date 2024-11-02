Dodgers $8 Million World Series Hero Told To Leave L.A To Join Red Sox
It would be a big shock if the Boston Red Sox were unable to land at least one starting pitcher this winter.
The starting rotation was Boston's most talked about aspect of the organization last offseason. Many clamored for the team to completely re-imagine the rotation and add a handful of players. The Red Sox instead signed Lucas Giolito and then relied on internal options.
Boston clearly made the right call as Tanner Houck earned his first All-Star nod, Kutter Crawford took a step forward, and Brayan Bello was inconsistent at the beginning of the season but was fantastic in the second half.
The Red Sox only need one more starter now, with Giolito returning. It's too early to predict exactly who it will be, as there will be a lot of competition in free agency for the top starters. But, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam urged the team to take a chance on Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler.
"The Red Sox have four returning starters — Lucas Giolito, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford — and presumably will acquire a top-of-the-rotation starter either through free agency or trade," McAdam said. "So, you may be asking: Why sign another starter? Because as every season reminds us, it’s impossible to have enough starting pitching over the course of a long regular season.
"The Dodgers, who just won the World Series, had an entire rotation worth of starters sidelined because of injuries during the postseason...Buehler is coming off a second Tommy John surgery, and would be a risky long-term investment. But like O’Neill, he’ll be looking to re-establish his value with a pillow deal and a one-year deal with an option could likely land him. It helps that Buehler has a reputation for being a solid postseason performer (3.04 ERA in 18 career starts). The Red Sox could use his veteran presence."
Buehler is a two-time All-Star and is just 30 years old. He made $8 million in 2024 but likely will get less than that on the open market due to his injuries. Buehler looked great in the postseason, though. He certainly is worth taking a chance on with the hope that he returns to All-Star form.
