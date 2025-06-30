Inside The Red Sox

Dodgers Cutting Ties With Red Sox's Failed Deadline Splash

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are designated a former short-term member of the Boston Red Sox for assignment.

Los Angeles brought veteran relief pitcher Luis García to town ahead of the 2025 season and he pitched to a 5.28 ERA in 27 appearances with the Dodgers. Now, he's being designated for assignment, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds.

"The Dodgers announced today that they’ve designated right-hander Luis García for assignment," Deeds said. "His spot on the active roster will go to right-hander Noah Davis, who has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Garcia’s 40-man roster spot was used to activate right-hander Edgardo Henriquez from the 60-day injured list, though he was optioned to Triple-A rather than added to the big league roster.

"García, 38, is in his 13th season as a big leaguer. He’s pitched for the Phillies, Angels, Rangers, Cardinals, Padres, Red Sox, and now Dodgers across his lengthy career, though he’s never spent a significant amount of time as a high leverage reliever with just 15 total saves across his 573 career appearances. Taken together, García has been just about league average over the course of his career with a 4.20 ERA (98 ERA+) with a 3.97 FIP. He’s taken a step backwards in recent seasons, however, with a 4.62 ERA in 146 innings of work with a 4.06 FIP."

Boston acquired García last year in a trade deadline swap with the Los Angeles Angels. Before coming to Boston, he had a 3.71 ERA in 45 outings with the Angels. After coming to Boston, he had an 8.22 ERA in 15 appearances.

Patrick McAvoy
