Dodgers Emerging As Landing Spot For Red Sox All-Star
The Boston Red Sox knew they wanted to add some pitching this past offseason and one way they did so was by signing two-time All-Star Walker Buehler.
Buehler landed a one-year deal with Boston worth just over $21 million. The deal also has a mutual option for the 2026 season worth $25 million. He has started 13 games so far this season for the Red Sox and hasn't had the success he likely hoped for so far. Buehler has a 6.29 ERA and 56-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 innings pitched.
Boston has been inconsistent overall this season and has a 40-41 record heading into action on Wednesday. Because of the club's up-and-down start to the season, Buehler's role with the club doesn't seem to be guaranteed. He has popped up as trade rumors have begun picking up ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel ranked Buehler as the 28th-best potential trade candidate and gave a deal a 35 percent chance of happening. One team that they mentioned as a possibility for Buehler is his old team: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"No. 28. Walker Buehler, SP, Boston Red Sox," Passan and McDaniel said. "Chance of trade: 35 percent. If the Red Sox do punt on this year, Buehler will have plenty of suitors in spite of his mediocre numbers this season. His postseason bona fides are obvious, and his sinker and slider have both played this season despite his fastball and curveball getting tagged. Starter, reliever, whatever: October is Buehler's time. Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, (Houston Astros), (Toronto Blue Jays), (San Diego Padres)."
Buehler spent the first seven seasons of his career in Los Angeles and won two World Series titles.
