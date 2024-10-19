Dodgers Projected $73 Million Free Agent Loves Fenway Park; Red Sox Must Pounce
The Boston Red Sox need to prepare an offer immediately for a Los Angeles Dodgers slugger (and upcoming free agent) who has openly said he enjoys playing at Fenway Park.
Boston lacks righty hitters in its lineup, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow needs to address the issue this offseason.
Acquiring a power bat who can balance out Boston’s offense is essential, and it sounds like Los Angeles Dodger and recent Home Run Derby champion Teoscar Hernández would be down to wear a Red Sox uniform.
As reported by FanSided’s Eric Cole on Saturday, Hernández recently said on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast that he likes playing at Fenway Park and appreciates Red Sox fans.
“The pending free agent recently made a podcast appearance where he again proclaimed how much he enjoys playing at Fenway Park as well as his appreciation for Red Sox fans,” Cole said.
“It is definitely in Hernandez's best interest to keep as many teams, including the Red Sox, vying for his services this offseason after his strong 2024 campaign. Boston fans shouldn't be declaring victory quite yet especially given the Red Sox's history of coming up short when it comes to actually signing players who want to be paid real money.”
“That said, Hernandez has been very consistent with his adoration for Boston as a baseball town for a while now.”
Will Breslow be given the resources and green light from upstairs to go after Hernández?
The slugger is projected to demand $73 over three years, per Spotrac, and that figure could rise higher if Hernández’s agent is doing his job.
