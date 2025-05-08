Dodgers-Red Sox Trade Idea Swaps Ceddanne Rafaela For $24 Million Two-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox's first base problem has only momentarily taken eyes off the outfield logjam.
It's always exciting to have the number-one prospect in baseball, and the Red Sox have that in 20-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony. However, promoting Anthony and starting him every day will mean taking away a starting job from someone on the current roster who doesn't necessarily deserve a demotion.
Left fielder Jarren Duran was an All-Star last season, and right fielder Wilyer Abreu is in the middle of a breakout campaign. That leaves center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela as the most likely man out, though his sensational defense would be tough to lose.
Rafaela, 24, hasn't yet grown into the hitter the Red Sox he hoped he would be in his first 200-plus major league games. But he'd still have trade value if Boston chose to deal him away rather than relegating him to a bench/utility role.
On Wednesday, Jon Vankin of Newsweek named the Los Angeles Dodgers as a fit for Rafaela and suggested that the Red Sox could ask for slumping veteran slugger Max Muncy in return to help solve their first-base issue.
"Who could the Dodgers send to Boston in return? Not the struggling Conforto. But the Red Sox have a vacancy at first base with the season-ending injury suffered by fourth-year first baseman Triston Casas last week," Vankin wrote.
"Dodgers 34-year-old third baseman Max Muncy has played 297 major league games at first. The switch across the diamond should be a natural one for him. Muncy is in the second year of his two-year contract, and would be owed the remainder of $14.5 million."
One never knows what a front office is thinking. But it's a little hard to envision the Dodgers, even as mightily as Muncy has struggled early in the season, giving up a two-time All-Star in the middle of a championship window.
The Dodgers may still want Rafaela even if Muncy is off the table. Teoscar Hernández is hurt and Michael Conforto has slumped all year, so their outfield depth looks more questionable than usual.
But as hypothetical trade proposals go, Muncy for Rafaela straight-up is a tough one to buy into at first sniff.
