Dodgers Signing Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Rocky Stint In Boston
The Los Angeles Dodgers still are making more and more moves to add depth despite the fact that they already have the best roster in baseball by far.
Los Angeles just won the World Series this past fall and responded by going out and making a flurry of moves, including bringing Blake Snell and Rōki Sasaki to town. The Dodgers already were in a great spot, clearly, and went out and brought in two ace-level pitchers on top of that.
The Dodgers haven't gotten complacent by any means and made yet another move on Thursday night. Los Angeles reportedly is signing veteran relief pitcher Luis García to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training after a brief stint with the Boston Red Sox, according to Just Baseball's
Aram Leighton.
"The Dodgers and RHP Luis García have agreed to a minor league deal, sources tell Just Baseball," Leighton said. "Includes an invite to Spring Training.
"García started the 2024 season with the (Los Angeles Angels) before he was acquired by the Red Sox at the deadline in exchange for four prospects."
García is a 12-year big league veteran with a career 4.14 ERA but struggled once he joined Boston. He had a 3.71 ERA in 45 appearances with the Los Angeles Angels and then logged an 8.22 ERA in 15 outings with Boston.
Things just didn't work out for him with the Red Sox, but the Dodgers have found a way to fix a handful of relievers so it wouldn't be shocking to see him turn things around.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Signing Minor League Deal With Phillies