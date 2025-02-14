Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Signing Minor League Deal With Phillies

The former Red Sox fan-favorite has found a new home...

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
One former member of the Boston Red Sox has found a new opportunity with Spring Training now in full swing across Major League Baseball.

Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training camps across the league this week and we should start to see even more action kick off throughout the weekend and into next week. It surely was a wild week in Major League Baseball with Spring Training beginning and some pretty huge moves made across the league -- including Boston's signing of Alex Bregman.

There have been a lot more moves made than just the Bregman deal, though. Unsurprisingly, there has been a flurry of action as players and teams attempt to get deals done early in Spring Training. One player who found a new home this week is former Red Sox fan-favorite infielder Christian Arroyo. He reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes and shared by Steve Adams.

"The Phillies have signed infielder Christian Arroyo to a minor league deal, reports MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes," Adams said. "The O’Connell Sports Management client will head to major league camp as a non-roster invitee.

"Arroyo, 29, once ranked among the game’s top-100 prospects but never found his footing as a regular with the Giants, Rays or Red Sox. He’s a career .252/.299/.394 hitter in 992 plate appearances in the big leagues. Those numbers generally mirror the former first-round pick’s results in parts of seven seasons in Triple-A, where he carries a .255/.319/.403 line in 661 turns at the plate. The right-handed-hitting Arroyo has even platoon splits throughout his career."

He spent three-plus seasons with Boston and is just 29 years old. Hopefully, he has a solid spring and can latch on with Philly.

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

