Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Signing Minor League Deal With Phillies
One former member of the Boston Red Sox has found a new opportunity with Spring Training now in full swing across Major League Baseball.
Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training camps across the league this week and we should start to see even more action kick off throughout the weekend and into next week. It surely was a wild week in Major League Baseball with Spring Training beginning and some pretty huge moves made across the league -- including Boston's signing of Alex Bregman.
There have been a lot more moves made than just the Bregman deal, though. Unsurprisingly, there has been a flurry of action as players and teams attempt to get deals done early in Spring Training. One player who found a new home this week is former Red Sox fan-favorite infielder Christian Arroyo. He reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes and shared by Steve Adams.
"The Phillies have signed infielder Christian Arroyo to a minor league deal, reports MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes," Adams said. "The O’Connell Sports Management client will head to major league camp as a non-roster invitee.
"Arroyo, 29, once ranked among the game’s top-100 prospects but never found his footing as a regular with the Giants, Rays or Red Sox. He’s a career .252/.299/.394 hitter in 992 plate appearances in the big leagues. Those numbers generally mirror the former first-round pick’s results in parts of seven seasons in Triple-A, where he carries a .255/.319/.403 line in 661 turns at the plate. The right-handed-hitting Arroyo has even platoon splits throughout his career."
He spent three-plus seasons with Boston and is just 29 years old. Hopefully, he has a solid spring and can latch on with Philly.
