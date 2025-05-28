Ex-MLB GM Proposes Roman Anthony-Paul Skenes Red Sox Blockbuster
Before even digging deeper into this topic, it's not going to happen.
The Boston Red Sox aren't going to trade Roman Anthony potentially days or weeks before making the jump to the big leagues and the Pittsburgh Pirates aren't trading Paul Skenes. There's been some wild rumors out there specifically about Skenes, but Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said point-blank that Skenes isn't being dealt.
While this is the case, it hasn't stopped people from wondering what type of package could change Pittsburgh's mind. The Athletic's Jim Bowden, former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals general manager, made five hypothetical proposals to trade Skenes and one included Boston and Anthony.
"No. 3. Boston Red Sox," Bowden said. "Proposed package: OF Roman Anthony, 2B/SS Franklin Arias, 1B/OF Justin Gonzales, RHP Luis Perales
"To start the package, the Red Sox could offer Anthony, the top position-player prospect in baseball, whom the Pirates could promote to the majors immediately, giving him a chance to win NL Rookie of the Year this season. They’d also improve their longer-term future by acquiring a middle infielder in Arias, a power bat in Gonzales and a power arm in Perales. Meanwhile, for Boston, a rotation led by Skenes and Garrett Crochet would be a game-changer."
Sure, the Pirates would probably love to have Anthony. Boston likely would love to have Skenes. But, this simply put isn't happening now or anytime in the near future. Skenes will continue to shine for Pittsburgh and Anthony will take the field at Fenway Park soon enough.
