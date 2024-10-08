Ex-Red Sox $22.5 Million Target Predicted To Get Traded To Rangers
The Boston Red Sox were one of the more active teams in baseball last offseason in pursuit of starting pitching help.
Boston landed Lucas Giolito and attempted to bring in postseason star Jordan Montgomery as well. Things didn't work out despite Boston offering him a four-year contract. He ended up signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year deal with a vested deal for the 2025 season as well.
He's in line to make $22.5 million in 2025, and the Diamondbacks have made it known that they don't want him back. He likely will opt into the deal and then could get traded. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that Montgomery will get traded to the Texas Rangers.
"Diamondbacks Trade Jordan Montgomery to Rangers," Kelly said. "This one of a bit of a shot in the dark, but it's not baseless. Jordan Montgomery's first season with the Diamondbacks was a disaster, as he posted a 6.23 ERA across 117 innings. He clearly wasn't in good enough shape after not signing until March 29. To top off his brutal campaign, owner Ken Kendrick lambasted Montgomery, taking blame for the decision to sign him...
"And what better fit for Montgomery would there be than a return to the Rangers? He never wanted to leave Texas, and the Rangers have Max Scherzer, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan Eovaldi all coming off the books. Reacquiring Montgomery for a season and paying, let's say, half of his salary for 2025 would be a good move for General Manager Chris Young."
Montgomery won a championship with the Rangers already. Could the former Red Sox target get moved this winter?
