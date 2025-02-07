Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Predicted To Sign With NL Contender

Could we see the former Red Sox All-Star sign soon?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
One former Boston Red Sox All-Star somehow is still available in free agency with Spring Training just days away from kicking off.

Former Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen entered the offseason as one of the best relief pitchers on the open market. It's a pretty big surprise that he is still available in free agency but with pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training in less than one week, we should see some movement in his market soon.

The Athletic's Chad Jennings made a list of the top remaining free agents with predictions for their next teams and predicted Jansen to go to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Arizona Diamondbacks: Kenley Jansen, RHP," Jennings said. "A few days ago, we might have paired the D-Backs with a right-handed bat, but they just filled that need by re-signing Randal Grichuk. So, what’s left is to solidify the back end of their bullpen. Putting Jansen in the ninth would leave Justin Martinez to serve as a high-octane setup man. And playing for a good team would give Jansen a chance to get the 31 saves he needs to tie Lee Smith for the third-most saves in history."

Jansen is one of the best closers in baseball history and the Diamondbacks have been pretty aggressive this offseason. He had a two-year, $32 million deal with Boston and should get something comparable after two solid seasons. Arizona signed Corbin Burnes to the surprise of many and seems to be one of the better teams in the National League. Landing someone like Jansen certainly could help their cause in a stacked National League West division.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

