Ex-Red Sox All-Star Is 'Obvious Fit' For Boston In Trade Deadline Shakeup
The Boston Red Sox don't have much time until the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston will have to make a decision soon on how it wants to handle the deadline and at this point, it seems all but certain that the Red Sox are going to add. Boston continues to stack up wins and has a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs if it adds some pitching.
Luckily, there will be plenty of arms available who could be of service to the Red Sox. NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase put together a list of possible trade targets for Boston and even mentioned former fan-favorite Nathan Eovaldi.
"Why the hell not? The Rangers trail the Red Sox by seven games for the final Wild Card spot and are nearing the point of no return as they attempt to defend their World Series title," Tomase said. "If they must sell, Eovaldi is a good place to start, because his playoff pedigree speaks for itself.
"The two-time champion is 9-3 with a 3.05 ERA in the postseason, and Red Sox fans need no reminder of his heroics in 2018. He'd be an obvious fit here because we know he can pitch in Boston and blend seamlessly into the clubhouse, and he'd take some heat off Houck."
It's not surprising to see Eovaldi mentioned as an option for Boston. He was great throughout his time with the Red Sox and helped lead them to the 2018 World Series.
Boston is going to be looking for pitching this summer and Eovaldi should be near the top of its list.
