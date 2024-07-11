Insider Pegs Rival Hurler As One of Top Trade Deadline Targets For Red Sox
It seems like a foregone conclusion at this point that the Boston Red Sox are going to end up buying at the upcoming trade deadline.
The deadline is just a few weeks away and Boston has been the hottest team in baseball recently. The Red Sox have surpassed expectations already and are a veteran starter away from making some noise as the American League Wild Card race heats up.
One player who was mentioned as a fit is Tampa Bay Rays veteran hurler Zach Eflin by NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase.
"One of the lowest points of Chaim Bloom's tenure was prioritizing Eflin in free agency last year and then losing the right-hander to the small-market Rays for three years and $40 million," Tomase said. "Eflin promptly led the AL in wins (16) and is now trying to regain that form after missing three weeks in May with a back injury.
"He's owed $18 million next year, which could price him out of Tampa and would be more than reasonable for Boston. If the idea is to add for now and later, Eflin would be a reasonable acquisition."
Eflin has been mentioned as a trade candidate on numerous occasions this season due to the Rays' struggles and his large contract and he could be just what Boston needs. He has a 3.99 ERA in 17 starts so far this season and immediately would give the Red Sox a much-needed boost they haven't had since losing Garrett Whitlock for the season.
The Red Sox insider may be on to something here.
