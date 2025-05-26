Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Catcher Accomplishes Feat In 1st Game With Cubs He Never Did In Boston

Didn't know this was possible, to be frank

Jackson Roberts

May 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire (20) high fives teammates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire (20) high fives teammates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Red Sox fans who either tuned into the Chicago Cubs' game on Sunday or checked the box scores later likely couldn't believe their eyes.

The Cubs needed a new catcher ahead of their series finale with the Cincinnati Reds, so they recalled one from Triple-A. That catcher was Reese McGuire, who spent parts of three seasons with the Boston Red Sox before he was designated for assignment last season and later elected free agency.

McGuire was once a first-round pick, but he's become a journeyman at this stage of his career. He only made it to the majors with the Cubs because Miguel Amaya got injured, and he only started on Sunday because Carson Kelly was scratched due to illness.

But McGuire sure made the most of his opportunity, because he did something he not only never did with the Red Sox, but something he'd never done in his entire big-league career, which began back in 2018 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

McGuire hit two home runs, including a game-tying blast in the eighth inning, to power the Cubs to an 11-8 victory over Cincinnati. It was the first multi-homer game of McGuire's 356-game major league career.

For context, McGuire only hit seven home runs as a member of the Red Sox in 161 total games. In 2023, his only full season on Boston's active roster, he hit one home run in 72 games.

The Red Sox moved on from McGuire when they acquired Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline last season. The catching position then became a bit of a question mark when Boston traded top prospect Kyle Teel, but rookie Carlos Narváez has stabilzed things for now.

It's hard to imagine McGuire could make the Red Sox regret letting him go in the long run, but if he somehow keeps hitting like he did on Sunday, that sentiment could theoretically change.

More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Add $34 Million Brewers First Baseman At Trade Deadline

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News