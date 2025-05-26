Ex-Red Sox Catcher Accomplishes Feat In 1st Game With Cubs He Never Did In Boston
Boston Red Sox fans who either tuned into the Chicago Cubs' game on Sunday or checked the box scores later likely couldn't believe their eyes.
The Cubs needed a new catcher ahead of their series finale with the Cincinnati Reds, so they recalled one from Triple-A. That catcher was Reese McGuire, who spent parts of three seasons with the Boston Red Sox before he was designated for assignment last season and later elected free agency.
McGuire was once a first-round pick, but he's become a journeyman at this stage of his career. He only made it to the majors with the Cubs because Miguel Amaya got injured, and he only started on Sunday because Carson Kelly was scratched due to illness.
But McGuire sure made the most of his opportunity, because he did something he not only never did with the Red Sox, but something he'd never done in his entire big-league career, which began back in 2018 with the Toronto Blue Jays.
McGuire hit two home runs, including a game-tying blast in the eighth inning, to power the Cubs to an 11-8 victory over Cincinnati. It was the first multi-homer game of McGuire's 356-game major league career.
For context, McGuire only hit seven home runs as a member of the Red Sox in 161 total games. In 2023, his only full season on Boston's active roster, he hit one home run in 72 games.
The Red Sox moved on from McGuire when they acquired Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline last season. The catching position then became a bit of a question mark when Boston traded top prospect Kyle Teel, but rookie Carlos Narváez has stabilzed things for now.
It's hard to imagine McGuire could make the Red Sox regret letting him go in the long run, but if he somehow keeps hitting like he did on Sunday, that sentiment could theoretically change.
