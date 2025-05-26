Red Sox Predicted To Add $34 Million Brewers First Baseman At Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox are suddenly hurting for offense.
With superstar third baseman Alex Bregman on the injured list, the Red Sox's lineup looks a whole lot less formidable. And Bregman will likely be out for over a month, so the rest of the roster is going to have to step up quickly.
The Red Sox do have a solution for Bregman's absence that most can get behind. They called up star infield prospect Marcelo Mayer to take his at-bats at third base. But across the diamond, first base is still a question mark.
Perhaps the Red Sox could kill two birds with one stone by finding a middle-of-the-order bat and a new first baseman to stabilize the infield via trade.
In a recent YouTube video, Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports predicted that the Red Sox would acquire Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins in a midseason blockbuster, giving them a major power boost.
"I'm going to go with the Boston Red Sox," Riley said. "The need to add him is probably the greatest of all these potential buyers. And they may have the toughest hill to climb when it comes to making the postseason.
"They may be the farthest away of all the buyers when we get to the trade deadline. And will need to therefore be aggressive... I think Boston is going to remain aggressive through the deadline and Hoskins makes perfect sense."
Hoskins, 32, is having a strong bounce-back season after a shaky Milwaukee debut in 2024. He's slashing .288/.390/.472, cutting his strikeout rate by more than five percent. And he's always brought the power, averaging 35 home runs per 162 games in his career.
With a two-year, $34 million contract likely coming to an end (the deal does include an $18 million mutual option for 2026), Hoskins will be up for grabs if the Brewers are far enough out of the playoff race that they convince themselves selling is an option.
