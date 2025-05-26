Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Add $34 Million Brewers First Baseman At Trade Deadline

Is there a fit here once Alex Bregman comes back?

Jackson Roberts

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) hits a solo home run off of Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (19) during the sixth inning of their game Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) hits a solo home run off of Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (19) during the sixth inning of their game Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are suddenly hurting for offense.

With superstar third baseman Alex Bregman on the injured list, the Red Sox's lineup looks a whole lot less formidable. And Bregman will likely be out for over a month, so the rest of the roster is going to have to step up quickly.

The Red Sox do have a solution for Bregman's absence that most can get behind. They called up star infield prospect Marcelo Mayer to take his at-bats at third base. But across the diamond, first base is still a question mark.

Perhaps the Red Sox could kill two birds with one stone by finding a middle-of-the-order bat and a new first baseman to stabilize the infield via trade.

In a recent YouTube video, Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports predicted that the Red Sox would acquire Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins in a midseason blockbuster, giving them a major power boost.

"I'm going to go with the Boston Red Sox," Riley said. "The need to add him is probably the greatest of all these potential buyers. And they may have the toughest hill to climb when it comes to making the postseason.

"They may be the farthest away of all the buyers when we get to the trade deadline. And will need to therefore be aggressive... I think Boston is going to remain aggressive through the deadline and Hoskins makes perfect sense."

Hoskins, 32, is having a strong bounce-back season after a shaky Milwaukee debut in 2024. He's slashing .288/.390/.472, cutting his strikeout rate by more than five percent. And he's always brought the power, averaging 35 home runs per 162 games in his career.

With a two-year, $34 million contract likely coming to an end (the deal does include an $18 million mutual option for 2026), Hoskins will be up for grabs if the Brewers are far enough out of the playoff race that they convince themselves selling is an option.

More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gives 'Proud' Reaction To Marcelo Mayer's Call-Up

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News