Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Announces Retirement After 8-Year MLB Career
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is hanging up his cleats.
After playing eight years at the big league level, former Red Sox fan-favorite catcher Kevin Plawecki took to Instagram to announce his retirement on Saturday.
"There comes a time where all good things must come to an end," Plawecki said. "As a player, it's time for me to move on. I've been blessed to play this game my whole life including the last 13 years professionally. I cannot thank every team enough for the opportunities to wear their uniforms. I did not take it for granted. Every step over the way, I've tried my best to stay true to myself and over the years I've been blessed to be around the best teammates, coaches, trainers, clubbies, agents, and fans. Every single one of you helped me become the person I am today. Thank you!
"As I close the chapter on a playing career I'm excited for what the future holds. I still know I have a lot to give this game which has blessed me with so much. I look forward to joining the (San Diego Padres) as a coach in minor league player development this upcoming season. Thank you for all the love and support over the years! The best is yet to come! See y'all at a stadium next year!"
Plawecki spent time with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Red Sox, and Texas Rangers throughout his career at the big league level. He appeared in 148 total games with the Red Sox and slashed .270/.333/.364 with five home runs and 44 RBIs. Plawecki developed into a fan-favorite in Boston and will have plenty of success in retirement.
