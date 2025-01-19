Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Should Reunite With 6-Time All-Star As Alex Bregman Backup

Will the Red Sox bring a familiar star to town?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) reacts after his one run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox need some more balance to the starting lineup.

If the Red Sox could add a little more right-handed pop to the lineup, they could be one of the best teams in the American League in 2025. The Red Sox haven't been among the top contenders in baseball in a few years, but the 2025 season could be different.

The American League is wide open and Boston's starting rotation alone gives it an advantage. The Red Sox have a lot of solid pieces in the lineup, but just many lefties. Adding some right-handed pop only would help.

Alex Bregman has been widely speculated but hasn't signed a deal yet. The Red Sox should be preparing contingencies just in case it misses out on him. If the Red Sox were to miss out on him, one option would be six-time All-Star JD Martinez.

He has no defensive upside whatsoever but still should be considered. It has been said that Boston is going to give Masataka Yoshida time in the outfield again in 2025. That means there would be more time available at DH that could be filled by Martinez. The two could platoon and he would be cheaper than Bregman.

Plus, if the Red Sox were to bring someone like Martinez in instead of Bregman, that would open up second base for either Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell to take on a role right away in 2025 which could be for the best in the long run.

Patrick McAvoy
