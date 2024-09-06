Rival Star Could Land Deal In Red Sox's Rafael Devers' Range, Per Insider
One of the Boston Red Sox's biggest rivals will have a very difficult decision to make this upcoming offseason.
The Toronto Blue Jays are at a crossroads. Toronto entered the 2024 season expecting to be among the top contenders in the American League. Things didn't work out in their favor and the Blue Jays instead ended up being one of the worst teams in the American League surprisingly.
Toronto was one of the biggest sellers ahead of the trade deadline but it could've had an even bigger sell-off. Blue Jays stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette both were mentioned in trade rumors but neither were moved.
That could change this winter, though. If the Blue Jays can't sign the duo to extensions, they could end up getting traded. It's too early to tell what will happen. But, the New York Post's Jon Heyman predicted that Guerrero could land a deal in a similar range to Boston's Rafael Devers.
"The Blue Jays are again expected to try to lock up superstar first baseman/third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this winter, and though they have a better shot with Guerrero than co-star Bo Bichette, they will need to step up efforts to keep Guerrero, who’s in great shape and back to near MVP level," Heyman said. "Previous attempts to extend Guerrero (and Bichette) never got close, and Guerrero’s price is only rising. One obvious comp is Boston’s Rafael Devers, who got $313.5 million for 10 years.
"Like Guerrero, Devers is a mega-star hitter who was a must-sign (in his case after the Red Sox foolishly sent the great Mookie Betts away for Alex Verdugo and others). Guerrero will likely aim higher."
No matter what happens, Guerrero certainly will be paid well.
