Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Choosing Giants Over Yankees
One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite has sounds a new home.
Former Red Sox first baseman Dom Smith recently decided to opt if out his deal the New York Yankees. He was tearing it up in the minors before leaving New York. It didn’t take him long to find a new home.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported on Wednesday that Smith was joining the San Francisco Giants.
"The SF Giants,trying to stop their tailspin,shake up their roster:They sign OF Dominic Smith, DFA IF LaMonte Wade Jr and catcher Sam Huff, option IF Christian Koss to Sacramento, and call up OF Daniel Johnson and C Andrew Knizner," Nightengale said. "The Giants have lost 14 of their last 23 games."
Smith appeared in 45 games in Triple-A with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and slashed .255/.333/.448 with eight homers and 28 RBIs.
The reason why he was unable to get a shot at the big league level with New York this season is because it signed Paul Goldschmidt this past offseason and he has been one of the biggest bounce-back stars of the 2025 season.
The Giants entered play on Wednesday night sporting a 33-28 record. San Francisco clearly wanted to shake something up as it had gone 3-7 over its last 10 games before the flurry of moves on Wednesday. The Giants got back in the win column to improve their record to 34-28, but Smith went 0-for-4 vs. the San Diego Padres.
Boston fans are familiar with Smith as he quickly became a fan-favorite in the organization in 2024 when Triston Casas went down with a rib injury. Now, he'll try to do the same in San Francisco.
