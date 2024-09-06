Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Could Be In Mix To Land Coveted Manager Job
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is finding success in a new career.
Former Red Sox slugger and 2013 World Series champion Mike Napoli retired from Major League Baseball in 2018 but hasn't been far away from the game. He has turned to a career in coaching and began his second career as a quality assurance coach with the Chicago Cubs in 2019.
Napoli has since been promoted to be the team's first base coach but he could end up being in the mix for another coveted position this winter. The St. Louis Cardinals have had a roller coaster of a season and it has been speculated that manager Oliver Marmol could end up being let go.
If that ends up being the case, Napoli could be in the mix for the St. Louis manager position, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Ex-Cardinal player and coach Skip Schumaker would make a natural manager candidate in St. Louis if the Cardinals make a change," Heyman said. " Two other obvious managerial candidates there: Cardinals icons Yadier Molina and perhaps even all-time great Albert Pujols.
"Other manager candidates include (Texas Rangers) bench coach Will Venable (who’s turned down many opportunities elsewhere), Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli, (New York Yankees) third base coach Luis Rojas, (Detroit Tigers) bench coach George Lombard, and (Los Angeles Dodgers) first base coach Clayton McCulloch — plus the more veteran Don Mattingly, Buck Showalter, and Charlie Montoyo."
At this point, it's too early to know if Marmol will be let go. If he does get fired, though, maybe the former Red Sox fan-favorite could be in the mix for the job.
