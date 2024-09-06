Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Could Be In Mix To Land Coveted Manager Job

Will the former Red Sox star get a major promotion this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 24, 2008; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox seats are empty as warm ups begin before the start of the game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is finding success in a new career.

Former Red Sox slugger and 2013 World Series champion Mike Napoli retired from Major League Baseball in 2018 but hasn't been far away from the game. He has turned to a career in coaching and began his second career as a quality assurance coach with the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

Napoli has since been promoted to be the team's first base coach but he could end up being in the mix for another coveted position this winter. The St. Louis Cardinals have had a roller coaster of a season and it has been speculated that manager Oliver Marmol could end up being let go.

If that ends up being the case, Napoli could be in the mix for the St. Louis manager position, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Ex-Cardinal player and coach Skip Schumaker would make a natural manager candidate in St. Louis if the Cardinals make a change," Heyman said. " Two other obvious managerial candidates there: Cardinals icons Yadier Molina and perhaps even all-time great Albert Pujols.

"Other manager candidates include (Texas Rangers) bench coach Will Venable (who’s turned down many opportunities elsewhere), Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli, (New York Yankees) third base coach Luis Rojas, (Detroit Tigers) bench coach George Lombard, and (Los Angeles Dodgers) first base coach Clayton McCulloch — plus the more veteran Don Mattingly, Buck Showalter, and Charlie Montoyo."

At this point, it's too early to know if Marmol will be let go. If he does get fired, though, maybe the former Red Sox fan-favorite could be in the mix for the job.

Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

