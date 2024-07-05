Rockies 'Resurgent' Hurler Is Perfect Option To Bolster Red Sox's Rotation
The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball and should be looking to add this summer in order to keep the good times rolling.
Boston currently holds the final American League Wild Card spot and is eight games above .500 at 47-39. The Red Sox have had all of this success while not being at full strength so the impending return of first baseman Triston Casas should help take the team to an even higher level.
If the Red Sox truly want to get back to the postseason this year, it may make sense to add another starter to bolster the rotation at a cheap cost. One player who fits this description is Colorado Rockies hurler Cal Quantrill. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned Quantrill as he examined the possible starters who could be on the market.
"After struggling in 2023 and being designated for assignment by the Guardians last November, Quantrill was dealt to the Rockies for Minor League catcher Kody Huff," Feinsand said. "Quantrill has had a resurgent season in 2024, pitching to a 3.78 ERA in 17 starts, posting a 2.98 mark in his last 11 outings. Quantrill is earning $6.55 million this season and will be arbitration-eligible for a fourth time this winter"
Quantrill is having one of the best seasons of his career with a 3.77 ERA and 74-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 100 1/3 innings pitched. Plus, he's under team control in 2025. He's the exact type of pitcher who could shore up the back of Boston's rotation without costing an arm and a leg.
