Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Placed On Trade Block Making Reunion Possible
The Boston Red Sox should act quickly if they want to make a run at a postseason spot.
Boston certainly is in contention for an American League Wild Card spot and has been great throughout the month of June. The Red Sox have given fans hope with their recent play and now with the trade deadline approaching, more work could be done.
If the Red Sox were to add some right-handed power to the middle of the lineup, they could be in great shape down the stretch. One team the Red Sox should be keeping a close eye on is the rival Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto has had a down year and now it seems clear that a sell-off is on the way. The Blue Jays have plenty of talent but haven't been able to get on track this year.
The Blue Jays even placed a handful of players on the trade block, including former Red Sox fan-favorite Justin Turner, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Blue Jays, whose season is already on the brink, plan to place starter Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Danny Jansen, reliever Yimi Garcia, (Designated Hitter) Justin Turner, and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the trade block," Nightengale said. "Yet, they still want to make one last run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. They should be staying until at least this winter, if not next summer."
If Turner is available, Boston should give the Blue Jays a call. He didn't want to leave the club this past offseason in free agency and could help add some offense from the right side of the batter's box. Turner was beloved last season in Boston and was an important voice in the clubhouse. A reunion with him could provide the Red Sox exactly what they need at the deadline.
